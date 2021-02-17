Advertisement

State Health Officer will remain un-elected

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate would prefer to have one state health officer for four years, rather than four State Health Officers in one year, but they failed a bill to avoid it happening again.

The Senate killed a bill which would have made the job an elected position.

A committee did not endorse the bill, admitting it would be difficult to find qualified candidates for those wanting to enter the political arena.

“We have seen great power given to the state health officer, even when the state health officer isn’t a physician. The citizens are willing to give great power to individuals who listen to them and that they hold accountable through elections,” Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton, said.

The bill received only three votes.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said last week that the search committee for a new State Health Officer is interviewing finalists.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised

Latest News

New Jobs Training Program
‘New Jobs Training Program’ helps primary sector businesses offset costs of expansion and relocation
ND Senate passes ‘LTC Caregiver’ Bill
Source: AP Images
Lawmakers going “all-in” on sports gambling bill
apprentice hunter licenses
Senate bill would allow 2020 apprentice hunters another chance