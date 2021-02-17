Rolling blackouts in North Dakota caused by cold weather in Texas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rolling power outages in Texas have now made it all the way up to North Dakota.

In neighborhoods like this all across north Bismarck, more than 7,000 homes experienced outages at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The rolling blackouts are expected to continue. North Bismarck resident Retha Mattern said her power went out unexpectedly.

“It was probably about 15 or 20 minutes before we normally leave the house and all of a sudden the power just went out. The TV went off, the lights went off. My husband and I looked at each other like, ‘Oh boy,’” said Mattern.

By the time the power came back on, her electric company was telling their customers to conserve energy by turning down their thermostats and unplugging their devices.

But how are power outages in North Dakota being caused by extreme cold air on the opposite side of the country, in Texas?

The answer is a shared power grid called the Southwest Power Pool which serves a large part of the central United States.

The grid is experiencing a deficient amount of energy in the midst of cold temperatures, causing rolling blackouts across 14 states in an attempt to conserve energy.

“It’s something that’s very rare. They refer to it as a 100 year flood type of deal, so a perfect storm. If you could have the worst thing happen, that’s what it is,” said Wes Engbrecht of Capital Electric.

With the outages in Bismarck unexpected, Engbrecht said there wasn’t time to warn all 7,000 customers.

“It was planned just minutes before it happened. That’s really when it was planned because you realize the demand is too high for the supply and then you realize we’ve got to do something now,” said Engbrecht.

But, North Dakota is unique to most other states, in that there’s a mix of energy sources serving the state. That’s why some area residents are experiencing rolling blackouts, but others across town are not.

Engbrecht added their customers could continue to experience rolling blackouts into Wednesday or Thursday in an effort to conserve energy and protect the power grid.

Other electric companies, like Montana-Dakota Utilities, are part of a different power grid than Capital Electric. They said their customers don’t have to worry about power outages for now.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.