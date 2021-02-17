Residents asked to prepare for outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is experiencing controlled power outages in order to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole and prevent longer, more extreme outages.

Capital Electric and other companies are asking residents to conserve power and plan ahead for outages. To conserve energy, residents can limit electric use by turning off lights and limiting the use of large appliances.

“If you can wait to do laundry until after this period passes, same thing with the electric range, if you happen to have an electric range, try to cook something else where you can try to use the microwave for it, or if you are daring enough to do it on the grill do that,” said Capital Electric’s Energy Services Manager Josh Schaffner.

If you have yet to experience an outage, you can prepare by cooking dinner or showering or using necessary energy ahead of time and staying up to date with the outages on your electric company’s website.

If an outage lasts for more than several hours contact your electric company.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.