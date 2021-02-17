Power outages spark energy discussion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of people in Texas are without power right now which is reigniting debate on America’s national energy policy.

Gov. Doug Burgum says that discussion of policies centered around having a baseload energy support may help those in North Dakota that are feeling the impacts from the current power outages.

Burgum said: “[The current situation] puts a lot of pressure on critical infrastructure. Whether it’s schools, hospitals, government, even streetlights here in North Bismarck that are not working this morning, all are a public safety issue and we have got to have an energy policy that works seven by 24 by 365.”

Burgum added: “We have to have the baseload, if you will, that we can count on that runs when it is dark, when it is not windy. We have to have the baseload whatever source that might come from and we can have renewable.”

North Dakota is considering what these power outages, along with the impending closure of the Great River Energy Coal Creek Station next year, may mean for the energy sector in the future.

