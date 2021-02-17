ND Abortion Bill voted down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives struck down the bill which would have charged a doctor with murder if he or she performed an abortion.

The bill would have also charged anyone who assists, including anyone who knowingly drives someone to get an abortion, charged with a class C felony.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, began his floor testimony with a prayer and admitted the bill was a “long shot.”

“The problem is that we’ve been waiting and allowing a 1973 court ruling which is based on many lies to hold our states hostage for 48 years,” Hoverson said.

The bill was broken into two parts, and both failed by more than 40 votes.

Some pro-life lawmakers voted against the bill, saying this would open the state to unwanted litigation, and there are better ways of approaching the topic.

