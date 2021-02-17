Advertisement

Mother accidentally shot, killed after young child finds gun in her purse

By Ron Lee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old mother was accidentally shot to death after her young child found a loaded gun in her purse in Cornelius.

Police say one of the five children in her apartment at the time was also hit with gunfire.

Cornelius Police responded to an apartment on Meridian Street in reference to a shooting on Monday around 6:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, a woman was found in the back bedroom of her apartment. The victim, Gabriel Alexis Henderson, was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

“What are they doing with guns? You know, and they have children,” said Juanita Johnson, who has lived across the street from the Cornelius Village Apartments, where the shooting happened, for 14 years.

While Johnson said her heart hurts for what happened, she also said the shooting could have been avoided.

“If you have a gun it should be in a gun safe. Why is it in her purse? Lock it up. What’s going on?” said Johnson.

Cornelius Town officials say they got a call late Monday of a shooting at the apartment along Meridian Street.

Inside, they found the body of Henderson. Five of her children were also in the home at the time of the incident.

The youngest also was struck with gunfire. That child was rushed to the hospital but all indications are that child should be OK.

Johnson said she didn’t know the family but knows the management of the complex well.

She said they’re pretty strict when it comes to following the rules.

“They got rid of all the troublemakers, so it’s been good so far,” Johnson said. “Haven’t had no problems.”

There’s even a sign as you drive into the complex saying guns aren’t allowed on the property.

Johnson said she’s worried about what’s going to happen to the children.

“I want to know who is going to take care of those kids now? Is there a father?” Johnson asked.

Johnson told WBTV she hears about things like this happening out there, but it’s different when it’s this close to home.

“I said there’s always something going on, everywhere,” Johnson said. “I say, ‘Why did it have to hit home?’ Because this is like home.”

As per standard protocol police won’t be releasing the names of the children involved because of their age.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Gov. Burgum urges North Dakotans to conserve energy

Latest News

NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account