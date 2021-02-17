Advertisement

Minot moves to fix six-figure tax collection shortfall

Tax Collection Error
Tax Collection Error(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 17, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council discussed Tuesday a tax collection shortfall of nearly half a million dollars.

A change in how taxes are calculated caused the city to collect less money than planned. This amounted to the shortfall of $477,160 for the year across the city budgets. Financial Director David Lakefield said it came across as about a 2% discount in property taxes for the city.

“Some other departments don’t have adequate reserves in their fund already because of downturns in service or with the impacts that we’ve seen,” said David Lakefield, City Finance Director.

The council moved to transfer reserve funds in the city’s general fund to cover the shortfall.

