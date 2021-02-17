Advertisement

Mandan Business Pitch Challenge finalists selected

Mandan Business Pitch Challenge
Mandan Business Pitch Challenge(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The selection committee has spoken and Mandan has its four finalists for the Business Pitch Challenge.

The final four business ideas this year are Freezy Does It, Soup Shack, Letter the Lawn and Wine More.

The finalists will have the chance to fine tune and resubmit their ideas with coaching from the Center for Technology & Business and North Dakota Women’s Business Center.

The prize package this year is bigger than last. Mandan’s Business Development Director says the competition is a great way for all entrepreneurs to outline, organize and share their ideas.

“A lot of us get motivated when we have a deadline. It can bring out a little bit of that competitive spirit too. And so, I think it really helps get people off the dime and taking action. Then, getting that feedback. We’re never going to open a business if we don’t share that idea,” said Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber.

The winner will be chosen by a brand new panel of judges. The competition will be held March 24 and is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.com.

