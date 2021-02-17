Advertisement

Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Kyran Johnson
Kyran Johnson(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT,N.D. – Minot Police arrested a man on charges he assaulted a worker at a local convenience store.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Kyran Johnson outside of a Minot bar late Friday night after receiving a tip on his whereabouts.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, interference with a telephone during an emergency call, terrorizing, and criminal mischief.

Johnson also faces a misdemeanor preventing arrest charge.

Court records indicate he made his initial appearance Tuesday and will be arraigned Apr. 29.

