Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

MINOT,N.D. – Minot Police arrested a man on charges he assaulted a worker at a local convenience store.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Kyran Johnson outside of a Minot bar late Friday night after receiving a tip on his whereabouts.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, interference with a telephone during an emergency call, terrorizing, and criminal mischief.

Johnson also faces a misdemeanor preventing arrest charge.

Court records indicate he made his initial appearance Tuesday and will be arraigned Apr. 29.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.