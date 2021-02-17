First District Health Unit Gives Updates on Vaccination Process

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – First District Health Unit Executive Director Lisa Clute updated the Ward County Commissioners Tuesday morning on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the county.

Clute said that the majority of vaccines they are distributing are the Pfizer vaccine.

The provider has given out 10, 427 first doses in the county.

They say that roughly 11.3% of the county has been vaccinated, but that does not include doses administered to airmen on Minot Air Force Base as well as military families since those numbers have not been released to the county yet.

Clute said the next phase of the vaccine distribution will involve educators in the Magic City.

The health district has been preparing to help tackle that group quickly as well by planning weekend vaccination clinics for those who teach during the week.

