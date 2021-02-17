Advertisement

FAA provided Williston Airport $1.2 million through coronavirus response grant

Bismarck Airport
Bismarck Airport
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FAA provided the Williston Airport a $1.2 million grant through the Coronavirus Response Grant Program.

The airport director said the funds will go toward reimbursing operational expenses because of revenue losses from decreased traffic.

“This funding is newly proposed from the FAA will help us bridge that gap of what our anticipated revenues are versus what they actually are,” said Williston Basin International Airport director Anthony Dudas.

The program also includes money for rent relief to the airport concessions operations.

