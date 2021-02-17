Dakota College at Bottineau hemp program shines light on various uses

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Students at Dakota College at Bottineau are learning about the various uses of the Cannabis Sativa, also known as hemp.

The college’s Industrial hemp Program is now available to students where they learn the basics from growing and harvesting to its multiple uses.

Plant science students at Dakota College at Bottineau are going back to the basics, but they said that is a good thing.

“I really wanted that hands on experience and to also learn everything about soil that’s there. What are things that will actually help the plant grow,” said program student Gourav Kumar.

Going into week six, these students are learning things like plant needs, soil life and the practice of plant cloning. But they’re learning even more outside of the classroom.

One of the most important parts of the industrial hemp production course is the ability for students to take what they learn from the classroom to the greenhouse.

Kumar who also studies Aquaponics, combines what he knows about hemp and applies it to his other projects.

“Hemp has been a very good plant in respect to sustainability, it can sequester a lot of CO2 which is definitely something that we should focus on because of global warming. And not just that, it doesn’t need a lot of water compared to other crops that we grow,” said Kumar.

The course is carefully conducted and monitored by a fully-licensed instructor to stay within legal limits.

“Some of the rules and regulation include that we must be able to understand THC levels in Hemp. Because if the THC level is above the 0.3%, then it becomes marijuana which is a different situation,” said Keith Knudson, IHP instructor.

Kumar said that learning about regulations will only help them in the long run.

“We want people who know what the rules are, but at the same time can also utilize the rules that are there, play around with the rules and come up with solutions that the environment needs,” said Kumar.

Learning about hemp’s many uses, one bud at a time.

Knudson said the small hemp clones will be fully planted in the spring and monitored over the summer to fully study how they grow in North Dakota.

