College in New Town receives six-figure grant for food sovereignty

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College recently received a $100,000 grant from the American Indian College Fund for a virtual education program aimed at food sovereignty for the Fort Berthold Reservation community.

The money will be used to make content for social media and YouTube to educate the community about how to grow traditional food.

Both the American Indian College Fund and the USDA fund the college’s Food Sovereignty program.

The college applied for the grant after noticing a community interest in returning to traditional and holistic ways of living.

“We understand our role in meeting the needs of the community, and for us to be able to re-establish these traditional ways of living and food security for the community is really important to us,” said Lori Nelson, NHSC Director of Agriculture and Land Grants.

The grant will help support the program for the next two years.

