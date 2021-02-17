Closer look at recent spike in catalytic converter thefts

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The country has seen a rise in thefts of catalytic converters. While this theft is not entirely uncommon, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in these crimes in the area.

Your News Leader spoke with law enforcement and mechanics to find out why this is happening.

Every car and truck has one, however this small piece of your exhaust system is becoming more and more popular for thieves.

“We have had several reports coming of people having their catalytic converters being, normally, cut off their vehicles,” said Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

But why would anyone want this part of your car?

“Catalytic converters are made of platinum, rhodium, and platinum, which they’re rare so the value has skyrocketed, so people will actually try to cut them off your vehicle and turn them in for value,” said Brandon Valdez, Service Manager at Harley’s Automotive in Minot.

The whole process is fairly untraceable and can make of profit of anywhere between $10 to $300 to $400.

“Let’s say you are a farmer, and you had several vehicles and you decided to scrap them out, there is no way to say that that’s what you did between somebody who went out and cut out somebody else’s catalytic converter and brought it in. There is no way to trace them right now,” said Roed.

A bill going through the state legislature could change that in the future.

“It ties that catalytic converter to the Vin number on the vehicle it was taken off it and of course that can all be looked up and verified who owns that vehicle and if it’s that person selling the catalytic converter,” said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-ND.

In the past month, the city of Minot alone has seen three cases reported, however some are not always reported.

“We have had two occasions, one where we actually installed a protective guard on a gentlemen’s catalytic converter. It was a Honda Element, and another where it was completely missing, and we just put a replacement unit in,” said Valdez.

Law enforcement mentioned that the best way to prevent this crime is to park in a garage or in a well-lit area with people around.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, you will know as soon as you turn on your car. It may turn on the check engine lights and will sound very loud.

The Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police Department encourage anyone who has had their converter stolen to report it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.