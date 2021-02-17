Churches make changes to Ash Wednesday services

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ash Wednesday looks a little different this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced churches to make some changes to the services that start the 40-day period of Lent leading to Easter.

At Catholic churches around the world, ashes will be sprinkled on parishioners’ heads, rather than the cross traditionally drawn on church-goer’s heads.

At Bismarck’s Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Monsignor Patrick Schumacher says it’s just one of many steps being taken to ensure safety during the pandemic.

“We are open in the Diocese of Bismarck, and it’s time,” said Schumacher. “People are really excited to be back. And we still have very good precautions in place. People wear masks and we are sanitizing in our hands like never before.”

Corpus Christi is also offering “ashes to go” for those who can’t make it to Ash Wednesday Mass.

Catholic churches in the Bismarck diocese will see more changes this weekend. Bishop David Kagan has reinstated the Sunday Mass obligation. Choirs can begin singing at Masses again. Spacing in the church is eliminated; all pews will be open for seating.

Other changes are up to each parish, including eucharistic ministers, mass servers, funeral visitations and vigils and parish events and meals.

