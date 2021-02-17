Advertisement

Burlington levee project moving to next phase

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The next phase of Burlington’s flood control project will be brought up at the Minot City Council meeting Tuesday.

The project is ready to go for bid with an estimated cost of $10 million.

They hope to start work this summer. “The city of Minot is the local funding source for flood protection along the Souris River so anytime that we have a substantial phase of the project that gets put out for bid we have to ask the Minot City Council to concur,” said Ryan Ackerman, Souris River Joint Board Administrator.

Ackerman said they hope to finish this section by the end of the year.

Gov. Burgum urges North Dakotans to conserve energy

