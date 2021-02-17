Burlington levee project moving to next phase

MINOT, N.D. – The next phase of Burlington’s flood control project will be brought up at the Minot City Council meeting Tuesday.

The project is ready to go for bid with an estimated cost of $10 million.

They hope to start work this summer. “The city of Minot is the local funding source for flood protection along the Souris River so anytime that we have a substantial phase of the project that gets put out for bid we have to ask the Minot City Council to concur,” said Ryan Ackerman, Souris River Joint Board Administrator.

Ackerman said they hope to finish this section by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.