Americans are experiencing an unprecedented polar vortex, but how long will it last?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are two words that can strike fear in North Dakotans now those words are terrifying millions of people across the country polar vortex.

No one can see the polar vortex, but they can feel it.

This snowy weather and cold temperatures are typical for North Dakotans, but some are noticing a little extra chill in this winter air.

“It’s kind of like up and down. This February’s definitely been colder than I’ve seen in a while,” Bismarck Resident Jade Koenig.

These unprecedented temperatures are caused by the polar vortex.

“It’s just something we hear about when it gets really cold, but when very cold temperatures near the north pole breaks off that’s called a polar vortex and it just so happen the center of the cold air mass ended up over the United States,” said Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lawrence.

Places like Texas are experiencing weather conditions they’ve rarely seen before.

“The severity of the cold weather that is about to be experienced here in the coming days in unprecedented in Texas history,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Lawrence said North Dakota is on the back end of the polar vortex now because the arctic air is moving out and the pacific air is moving in.

Lawrence said temperatures should return to seasonal Normal’s as early as next week.

