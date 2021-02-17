67-year-old sentenced to five years for GSI charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a gross sexual imposition charge from February.

Dennis Scherr was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation, with credit to 371 days served.

Bismarck police say Scheer performed a sex act on a woman while she was under the influence of alcohol.

