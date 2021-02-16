Watford City man struck and killed on Highway 85

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) -The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Watford City man has died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 85 Monday evening.

Troopers say 66-year-old William Thinnes was traveling south on Highway 85 near mile marker 140 when items blew out of his pickup bed.

Officials say Thinnes stopped in the median and exited his vehicle to retrieve his scattered belongings. They say while Thinnes was picking up his things, 40-year-old Jonathan Binstock of Dickinson struck him in the northbound lane, causing fatal injuries.

Officials say Binstock was not injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

