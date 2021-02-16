Advertisement

Watford City man struck and killed on Highway 85

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) -The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Watford City man has died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 85 Monday evening.

Troopers say 66-year-old William Thinnes was traveling south on Highway 85 near mile marker 140 when items blew out of his pickup bed.

Officials say Thinnes stopped in the median and exited his vehicle to retrieve his scattered belongings. They say while Thinnes was picking up his things, 40-year-old Jonathan Binstock of Dickinson struck him in the northbound lane, causing fatal injuries.

Officials say Binstock was not injured, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% rate; 47 positive; 0 deaths; +2,798 vaccinated
Helping Shauntaye
Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash

Latest News

Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Oh brother! Bismarck Demon boys swim team features six sets of brothers
Stefan Silk
Man pleads guilty to high-speed chase through Bismarck
Roasted Salmon with Potatoes
Roasted Salmon with Potatoes