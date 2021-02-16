Teachers disagreed with the bill, saying it doesn’t give unions enough time to negotiate.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House crashed a bill to lift the interstate speed limit to from 75 mph up to 80 mph.

The concern among law makers and law enforcement is the inevitable evolution of drivers doing an additional five miles per hour on top of the additional speeds.

“I usually set the cruise to 82 mph. That’s true. I have never had a speeding ticket going 82 mph on the interstate,” said Rep. Greg Westlind, R-Cando, to a laughing House Chamber.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, nine other states have maximum speeds more than 75 mph.

The bill failed by 10 votes.

A similar bill failed in 2019 by two votes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.