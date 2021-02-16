Advertisement

Teachers disagreed with the bill, saying it doesn’t give unions enough time to negotiate.

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House crashed a bill to lift the interstate speed limit to from 75 mph up to 80 mph.

The concern among law makers and law enforcement is the inevitable evolution of drivers doing an additional five miles per hour on top of the additional speeds.

“I usually set the cruise to 82 mph. That’s true. I have never had a speeding ticket going 82 mph on the interstate,” said Rep. Greg Westlind, R-Cando, to a laughing House Chamber.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, nine other states have maximum speeds more than 75 mph.

The bill failed by 10 votes.

A similar bill failed in 2019 by two votes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% rate; 47 positive; 0 deaths; +2,798 vaccinated
Helping Shauntaye
Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash

Latest News

ND motor vehicle and drivers license registrations kiosks
NDDOT installing kiosks throughout state so you don’t need to walk-in for services
NDDOT and Minot agreement prepares the city for new technology
School books
Senate gives ‘Teacher Negotiation’ Bill passing grade
police lights
Watford City man struck and killed on Highway 85