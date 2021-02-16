’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When is it appropriate to use deadly force to protect yourself, your family or your property? That’s what North Dakota lawmakers are trying to answer.

More than half of the 50 states have installed some form of “Stand Your Ground” laws, and North Dakota could be next.

The bill removes the “duty of retreat” law, which means that you don’t need to try to retreat from the threat before using deadly force to protect yourself.

This kind of legislation is gaining momentum across the country and could be the next step in North Dakota’s efforts to become a Constitutional Carry state.

North Dakota finds itself in the minority of states without this self-defense provision.

Supporters say passing the bill will give North Dakotans the ability to protect themselves and their property without fear of charges.

“We shouldn’t have to run and hide when we’re facing imminent harm and threat, and that’s where we’re at right now,” said Dickinson resident Steve Ertelt.

Currently, North Dakota has a “Castle Doctrine,” which means before using deadly force, North Dakotans have to ask the aggressor to stop what they’re doing and/or retreat.

The bill strips those requirements.

Where some see the bill as self-protection, others see it as a means of enabling dangerous situations, especially in abusive households.

“I have seen abusers threaten the use of violence over a perceived threat over shared property. This bill gives an abuser permission and little accountability,” said Mandan resident and domestic abuse survivor Susan Beehler.

But, a representative with the National Rifle Association said the bill doesn’t legalize murder but allows property owners to stop trespassers.

Some believe this could put the state on the path toward “Defense of Others,” which would give passerby “Stand Your Ground” privileges to protect strangers in danger, not just themselves or their families.

