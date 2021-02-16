Advertisement

Senate gives ‘Teacher Negotiation’ Bill passing grade

By Jacob Notermann
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that would establish set deadlines for teacher negotiations with their schools passed the Senate.

School districts said the deadlines would help with their budgeting efforts and said some teacher unions use stalling tactics.

“Let’s get down to work. And, if you’re hiring teachers at the very last minute because your teachers can walk because they haven’t signed a contract yet, there’s no way a teacher who barely knows where the bathroom is can send that message to their students on the first day of school,” said Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck.

Teachers disagreed with the bill, saying it doesn’t give unions enough time to negotiate.

In response to backlash over a June 1 deadline and not having enough time to negotiate in the summer months, the bill had its deadline extended to July 1.

