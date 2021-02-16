Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. - Communities across North Dakota are seeing rolling power outages Tuesday due to extreme temperatures impacting nationwide power grids.

Capital Electric Cooperative said they are experiencing a series of outages in its service area due to strain on the region’s electrical system due to extreme temperatures.

They indicated that possible rolling outages would be experienced in other parts of CEC’s service territory as the day goes on.

They said of the co-op’s power suppliers, the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), is deliberately shutting down parts of its power-distribution system to prevent the failure of its entire system due to demand.

Other cooperatives, including Verendrye Electric Cooperative and North Central Electric Cooperative, also indicated their members would be experiencing power issues Tuesday. A spokesperson for Verendrye told Your News Leader that parts of the Minot area would be impacting parts of the town.

Tom Rafferty with Verendrye said the outages would last 45 minutes to an hour, and a member does not need to notify them of the outage unless it lasts longer than an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader throughout the day for updates.

