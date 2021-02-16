Advertisement

No raise to minimum wage

Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House decisively shot down a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 10 years.

The bill would’ve brought it up from $7.25/hour to $9.00/hour by August 2021, and then progressively up to $15.00/hr by 2027.

“I think that our workers in our state are worth more than living at poverty. A family of four needs to earn $25,000. They’re not going to do that on minimum wage,” Rep. LaurieBeth Hager said.

Instead, House members said the free markets are working, and pointed to many larger companies raising their own starting wages for workers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% rate; 47 positive; 0 deaths; +2,798 vaccinated
Helping Shauntaye
Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash

Latest News

Minot engineer cautions residents on stoplights amid rolling blackouts
ND motor vehicle and drivers license registrations kiosks
NDDOT installing kiosks throughout state so you don’t need to walk-in for services
NDDOT and Minot agreement prepares the city for new technology
Speed Limit Bill crashes in House