No raise to minimum wage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House decisively shot down a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 10 years.

The bill would’ve brought it up from $7.25/hour to $9.00/hour by August 2021, and then progressively up to $15.00/hr by 2027.

“I think that our workers in our state are worth more than living at poverty. A family of four needs to earn $25,000. They’re not going to do that on minimum wage,” Rep. LaurieBeth Hager said.

Instead, House members said the free markets are working, and pointed to many larger companies raising their own starting wages for workers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.