NDDOT installing kiosks throughout state so you don’t need to walk-in for services

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on a project to make your life much more convenient and safer.

The Department is installing 52 new kiosks throughout the state so you can complete all your motor vehicle and drivers license registrations without stepping foot in a DOT building.

The DOT is choosing kiosk locations based on population, how many vehicles are registered in each county and tribal centers.

The kiosks will allow you to renew your registration and driver’s license, update your address, make an appointment, schedule a driving test and pay fees.

The nearly $7 million project is being covered completely by CARES Act funding.

“The new kiosks are really an effort to bring our services more to the rural and tribal communities and minimize human contact,” said NDDOT Driver Safety Deputy Director Robin Rehborg.

So far, the DOT has installed 16 kiosks and plans to have them all ready to use by June. For a map of current, new and future locations, visit the North Dakota Department of Transportation website.

