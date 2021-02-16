Advertisement

NDDOT and Minot agreement prepares the city for new technology

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – One of the topics going before the Minot City Council Tuesday involves preparing the city for the future.

The issue at hand would require wireless facilities in city limits that fall on NDDOT land to follow city ordinance.

This would apply along Broadway, Burdick, and other major roads. That way the city can manage permits and ordinances of new connecting points that cell phone companies are using.

“They’re called small cell wireless facilities. Essentially what they are is a communications point that helps offload some of the data,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Meyer said that there are no plans yet, but Verizon is thinking about bringing these to the area.

