Minot engineer cautions residents on stoplights amid rolling blackouts

MINOT, N.D. – As of noon Tuesday Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer said the city’s systems had not been affected much by the rolling blackouts.

Meyer cautioned that two-thirds of Minot’s stoplights have battery backups.

There is a chance that some could go dark.

If they do they are to be treated like a stop sign.

“I think we have to stay vigilant. We work with both of our power providers here really well, Verendrye and Xcel Energy, they keep us updated when things like this happen. Their notice will be pretty short, but if something were to pop up they said they’d give us a call right away,” said Meyer.

If you see a stoplight having issues you can call the city engineering department. They have generators ready to go.

