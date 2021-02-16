Advertisement

Minot engineer cautions residents on stoplights amid rolling blackouts

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As of noon Tuesday Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer said the city’s systems had not been affected much by the rolling blackouts.

Meyer cautioned that two-thirds of Minot’s stoplights have battery backups.

There is a chance that some could go dark.

If they do they are to be treated like a stop sign.

“I think we have to stay vigilant. We work with both of our power providers here really well, Verendrye and Xcel Energy, they keep us updated when things like this happen. Their notice will be pretty short, but if something were to pop up they said they’d give us a call right away,” said Meyer.

If you see a stoplight having issues you can call the city engineering department. They have generators ready to go.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% rate; 47 positive; 0 deaths; +2,798 vaccinated
Helping Shauntaye
Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash

Latest News

Minimum Wage
No raise to minimum wage
ND motor vehicle and drivers license registrations kiosks
NDDOT installing kiosks throughout state so you don’t need to walk-in for services
NDDOT and Minot agreement prepares the city for new technology
Speed Limit Bill crashes in House