Man pleads guilty to high-speed chase through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty Tuesday to four various charges and was sentenced to probation for a high-speed chase in December.

Stefan Silk pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer, driving under suspension and refusal to halt. He was sentenced to 18-months of probation with credit to six days served in jail.

Bismarck Police say Silk fled from police in his vehicle and nearly hit multiple squad cars.

Officers say Silk drove 79 mph through town before he ran into an apartment on 10th Street.

Officers were able to call him out where he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.