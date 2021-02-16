Library offers enrichment opportunity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some parents may find the pandemic and winter weather make it difficult to offer enriching opportunities to their children, so the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is offering “Take and Make” LEGO kits to children.

The library has distributed LEGO kits around the Bismarck area including to the Free Little Pantry, the Free Little Library, Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) and the Abused Adult Resource Center (AARC).

The LEGO kits are made for kids that might not have access to enriching play.

“A lot of times when families come into the shelter, the kids aren’t able to bring any of their personal belongings or toys from the situation they were in, so giving them something they can play with or do is important,” explained Kayce Loraas, AARC child advocate.

Loraas adds that toys can be a tool for organizations trying to help children and their families, “if they are playing with a toy where they can build stuff, sometimes they will talk to you while they build.”

The LEGO kits contain 117 bricks each and have a variety of shapes and colors. Library Teen Programming Coordinator Laura Rysavy says this outreach project, “encourages storytelling, it encourages creativity, the kids can create whatever they want.”

So far 250 kits have been distributed.

This is the first year the library has brought this off-site programming into the community and distribution will continue as long as kits are available.

