Gov. Burgum urges North Dakotans to conserve energy

(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the chance for power outages continue, Gov. Doug Burgum is asking North Dakotans to help conserve energy.

Burgum said: “Consumers in the Southwest Power Pool’s regional grid operating area are being urged to reduce their consumption of electricity at both home and work as S-P-P and its member companies work to restore the grid to full capacity, and we thank North Dakotans for doing their part to conserve power.”

Burgum also went on to say:

“This situation, brought about by extreme cold stretching south all the way to Texas, underscores the need for an all-of-the-above energy approach with reliable coal power as a critical piece of the base-load mix.”

