County by County, February 15, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looks at two different COVID-related stories in two counties and some fun activities for the kids in two others.

Going North to Bowbells, where they are offering COVID-19 testing twice this month for people who may be asymptomatic.

The city will have testing Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, and March 5 and March 12.

Testing will start at 10:30 a.m. and finish around 12:30 p.m.

It will be at the Bowbells City Hall.

For more information contact burke county at 701-377-4911.

Anyone 65 years and older in Velva now has the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Velva Drug and Gift on main street in now accepting appointments for the vaccine.

They are currently accepting anyone over 65 with an underlying heath condition.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Over to Ward County, where the City of Surrey has a new playground on the southwest side of town, and they are looking to name it.

The Surrey Park district is asking residents ages 5-18 to participate in naming the park.

In your entry, you must name the park and the reason behind the name.

All entries must be submitted by March 15 by 5:00 p.m.

You can submit your entry in person at City Hall or email it to surreydeptuy@srt.com.

A prize will be awarded to the winner.

Going west to Parshall Elementary School where they are teaming up to fight against heart disease and stroke.

Each student was given information and donation envelopes last week to collect money and how to register your child for the challenge.

The fundraising drive ends on Feb. 26.

The school’s goal is to raise more than $5,000 this year.

In addition to prizes, one of the teachers has agreed to do a few extra prizes if the school raises enough money including, being duct-taped to a gym wall.

