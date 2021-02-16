Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.6% rate; 47 positive; 0 deaths; +2,798 vaccinated
Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital
Helping Shauntaye
Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization

Latest News

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
Stefan Silk
Man pleads guilty to high-speed chase through Bismarck
Roasted Salmon with Potatoes
Roasted Salmon with Potatoes
National Library Lover's Month
National Library Lover’s Month
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot