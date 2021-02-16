Attempted murder charges dismissed in Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A motion to dismiss attempted murder charges was granted Thursday after State’s Attorneys say they couldn’t get witnesses to cooperate.

Brandon Clown was charged with attempted murder January, after police say he stabbed a man in the abdomen at the Bismarck Motor Motel.

State’s Attorney, Dennis Ingold, filed the motion stating witnesses are uncooperative and the state is awaiting DNA testing, which could take months.

Charges against Clown were dismissed.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.