Williston State college moves to Level 2 Low Risk Category

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston State college has now moved into the Level 2 Low Risk Category.

Masks are still required on campus.

According to the Williston State website, the college decided to move to low risk because of the changes in campus practices with the reintroduction of fans to athletic events and the renewed scheduling of community activities on campus.

