United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Gunnar Mogen

VELVA, N.D. – Velva’s Gunnar Mogen said he loves wrestling because it gives him a chance to prove himself.

“It’s one-one-one. You either win or lose, and that’s what I really like about it. When you win, you can look in the mirror and say ‘I did that,’” said Mogen, senior 138-pound wrestler.

Mogen said he’s worked hard to be technically sound and prepare well for his opponents.

“Wrestling is a lot of action and reaction. I might snap to see how they’re going to react so that later in the match I know what I’m going to do. It’s a lot of clearing ties and getting your opponent out of position so that you can score,” said Mogen.

Mogen’s got his sights set on capturing a competitive 138-pound state title.

“It’s fun to have a really good kid in that weight class just to see how you compare to the other kids in the state. Right now I think Gunnar is wrestling just as good as anybody else in that weight class,” said Head Coach Chad Barstad.

Barstad said he’s seen Mogen put in the hours to be the last wrestler standing in Fargo.

“Gunnar’s the first one in, and he’s the last one to leave. It’s been that way every single practice this year,” said Barstad.

“I don’t have to rely on anybody to get the win at the end of the day,” said Mogen.

Mogen said he plans on wrestling at Minnesota State Moorhead while studying to be an optometrist.

