Switchblades, BB guns, and others moving away from ‘Dangerous Weapons’ list

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are taking their shot at reforming more of the state’s gun laws and are targeting what qualifies as a “dangerous weapon”.

A few bills aim to take some items off the “dangerous weapon” list.

By removing them from the law, it would allow anyone to bring swords, machetes, or other weapons onto public lands, including school property.

In the series of gun bills, a few attempts to roll back restrictions on what can be carried by changing the definition of a dangerous weapon.

Supporters of the move say the laws are too specific to be effective, but opponents worry that removing items doesn’t expand safety, but opens the door for bad actors.

As North Dakota lawmakers continue their efforts to make North Dakota a constitutional carry state, their constituents are asking them to hold back on some fronts.

Supporters say the current law needs updating.

“Two knives essentially the same. One can be easily opened that way and one easily opened this way. The difference one is considered a dangerous weapon and one is not. And with that, it should be whatever crime is being committed and not these and not the item itself,” knife owner Andrew Kordonowy said.

By not calling them “dangerous weapons”, they would be allowed at public gatherings.

Items that could be taken off are switchblades bigger than five-inches, crossbows, and BB guns.

For schools, the bill only bans firearms from the school building itself but doesn’t include athletic events.

“The main purpose of brass knuckles is to cause bodily injury. It increases your strength when you punch. It does more damage on the individual you are hitting. That’s the main purpose. So having those in schools or on school grounds is not something we look forward to,” Dr. Russel Ziegler of the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders said.

Law enforcement is thinking about the other affects a move like this could have, including to mandatory sentencing.

Representatives from sheriff departments and other law enforcement spoke against the bill as well. They said the code should be updated, but this isn’t the way to do it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.