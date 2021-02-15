Rise in rapid testing in Minot for Presidents Day amid adjusted hours

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is still offering rapid testing for COVID-19 with new hours.

Rapid testing will now be available Mondays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Crews at the testing site have been busy Monday with Presidents Day giving many people the day off.

However, they are still seeing a decrease in the number of positives.

“We have seen that it is beginning to trend downward for sure. So, it’s nice not to see the numbers rising,” said Minot Fire Fighter Hannah Hamilton.

Since the opening of the testing site in December, more than 1,500 tests have been conducted. On average, they have seen around 10% of tests positive for COVID-19.

