MHA Nation vaccinations open to tribal public

MHA Nation vaccine distribution plan
MHA Nation vaccine distribution plan(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation vaccine distribution plan is now open to the tribes’ general public.

That means the vaccine is now available to people 18 and older that live on the reservation, as well as tribal members that live and/or work off of the reservation.

It is also open to anyone from the earlier phases that has yet to receive the vaccine.

