Lauren Ware: Arizona Wildcats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - She is one of the best high school athletes in North Dakota history and she never got to play her last year.

Lauren Ware is making her mark as a true freshman in the Pac 12 at the University of Arizona.

Ware said, “Obviously it was a bummer how it ended so abruptly.”

Ware is talking about the knee injury she suffered prior to her senior year at Century High School. Ware was already the volleyball Player of the Year and she would have been the heavy favorite for Miss Basketball.

Ware left the Capital City for Tucson and the University of Arizona intent on playing both sports on the major college level but COVID KO’d volleyball in the fall.

Ware said, “I don’t know it is was a good thing but coming in and just being able to focus on one I think is good obviously as a freshman with school and everything playing both sports would have been kind of hard so it just gave me that little extra push so I kind of know what everything is going to be like and getting adjusted to being a college athlete.”

She is a reserve for the Wildcats but a regular in the rotation. Ware has played in every game so far.

Ware said, “Coming off the bench, getting tough rebounds in traffic, running the floor, blocking shots, finishing around the rim, stuff like that.””

Arizona is ranked tenth and the conference has 4 of the top-13 rated teams in the country.

Ware said: “Every game we play is a grind. You never know what you’re going to get. We have a lot of teams here that can upset someone on any given night so this competition is good especially going into tournament play and when we get into March Madness. It’s going to make us a lot better because we we played against a lot of tough teams already.”

Every time Ware and the Wildcats win at home, they have a unique way to celebrate.

Ware said: “It’s called Bang the Drum! The player of the game after every game will go bang the drum for the number of wins that we have, our record. I’ve been to a game there before with fans and it’s way better when there’s fans. It’s a little awkward when it’s just doing it.”

Lauren continues to adjust to college life with athletics and school work but there is one transition that was not a problem the Ware, the weather.

Ware, “I get text’s all of the time saying it’s negative eleven here and I can’t do this. I’m like I can not relate. I definitely do not miss the cold weather for sure. I definitely don’t miss it.”

Lauren is averaging 18.6 minutes a game. She is tied for the team lead in blocks with 20 plus she’s averaging 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per-game. Arizona plays at Cal on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.