Advertisement

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, wounding at least two civilians and causing property damage.

Three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the officials said, without providing more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.5% daily rate; 1,725 tests, 47 positive, 0 deaths
Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Cramer reacts to Senate’s acquittal of Trump
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
Heifer cows
Oliver County ranchers work to keep livestock warm during extreme weather

Latest News

On This Date: Feb. 15
On This Date: February 15
Flower Fairy
Flower Fairy
Mindful Coloring
Mindful Coloring
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US