Helping Shauntaye: coworkers rally around mom, baby after life-altering crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dec. 16 is a day Michelle Kurle will never forget.

It’s the day she saw her daughter’s life forever change.

Kurle was following her daughter, Shauntaye Kopecky, on a gravel road just east of Wilton when she saw a truck hit her daughter’s car.

Kopecky has been hospitalized since with a traumatic brain injury. She was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Jaron Hakanson and Shauntaye Kopecky (Michelle Kurle)

Kurle is now a proud grandmother.

“She’s beautiful. She’s a blessing,” she said when asked about her new granddaughter, Oaklynn.

“She’s up to six pounds and is beautiful. She is doing very good,” Kurle said.

Baby Oaklynn was born at just 33 weeks. (Baptist Health Care Center)

Baby Oaklynn was born at just 33 weeks.

“She’s a miracle,” said her grandmother.

Oaklynn was delivered by C-section. Her mom, Shauntaye Kopecky, is fighting for her life after a car crash in December. Kurle watched it all happen.

“I saw a blue car spinning. I almost left my body. I kept thinking, ‘that’s not her.’”

But it was. Kopecky suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been hospitalized since.

“She was so excited to be a mom,” said Kurle.

Kopecky is currently at Craig Hospital in Denver. Baby Oaklynn is still in the hospital in Bismarck.

“They are shooting for her due date, which is Feb. 22,” Kurle explained.

While baby Oaklynn grows stronger, and Kopecky recovers, her coworkers at the Baptist Health Care Center have rallied around her.

“We are family here,” said Shelle Aberle, development and marketing director for the center.

They have held lunch fundraisers and jeans days to raise money to help with medical expenses and they’ve been praying.

“It was just incredible to see the notes of prayers around the facility,” said Aberle.

Kurle says those prayers have kept her going in the months since the accident.

“It helped me It gave me hope,” she said.

Those prayers, and her beautiful granddaughter, reminders of all her blessings.

“I count my blessings every day and I have many,” Kurle added.

A Go-Fund Me account has been set up for Shauntaye.

You can follow along with Shauntaye’s progress on the Baptist Health Care Center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.