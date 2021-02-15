Advertisement

Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A head-on crash in northwest Ward County this weekend sent three people to the hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators said a 45-year-old man from Dickinson was headed south on Highway 52 around 11:20 p.m., three miles south of Carpio.

They said his pickup truck entered the northbound lane and struck a car head-on with a 19-year-old driver and 49-year-old passenger, both from Sherwood.

All three people involved suffered serious injuries and were taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The southbound driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, and Burlington and Carpio Fire all responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.5% daily rate; 1,725 tests, 47 positive, 0 deaths
Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Cramer reacts to Senate’s acquittal of Trump
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
Heifer cows
Oliver County ranchers work to keep livestock warm during extreme weather

Latest News

On This Date: Feb. 15
On This Date: February 15
Flower Fairy
Flower Fairy
Mindful Coloring
Mindful Coloring
The City of Granville water tower has partially frozen.
City of Granville’s water tower affected by freezing temperatures