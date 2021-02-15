Head-on collision on Highway 52 sends three to hospital

MINOT, N.D. – A head-on crash in northwest Ward County this weekend sent three people to the hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators said a 45-year-old man from Dickinson was headed south on Highway 52 around 11:20 p.m., three miles south of Carpio.

They said his pickup truck entered the northbound lane and struck a car head-on with a 19-year-old driver and 49-year-old passenger, both from Sherwood.

All three people involved suffered serious injuries and were taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The southbound driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, and Burlington and Carpio Fire all responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.