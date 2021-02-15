Groundwater bill flushed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers flushed a bill that would have monitored the health of ground water from solid waste, nearby oil production and other long-term contamination concerns.

With oil production ramping back up, landowners are growing increasingly concerned about chemicals harming their land, and the bill would’ve established a monitoring program.

Opponents said they didn’t know how much monitoring would be required, but it’s estimated to cost $14 million this biennium and another $18 million next.

“Anyone with eyes can tell there’s ground water contamination. We have a problem. And one of the big problems is we don’t know how big it is because we don’t look,” Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, said.

Lawmakers said they’ve been improving chemical contamination protocols for years and are happy with the track they’re on.

The bill failed with less than 20% of lawmakers’ approval.

