Groundwater bill flushed

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers flushed a bill that would have monitored the health of ground water from solid waste, nearby oil production and other long-term contamination concerns.

With oil production ramping back up, landowners are growing increasingly concerned about chemicals harming their land, and the bill would’ve established a monitoring program.

Opponents said they didn’t know how much monitoring would be required, but it’s estimated to cost $14 million this biennium and another $18 million next.

“Anyone with eyes can tell there’s ground water contamination. We have a problem. And one of the big problems is we don’t know how big it is because we don’t look,” Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, said.

Lawmakers said they’ve been improving chemical contamination protocols for years and are happy with the track they’re on.

The bill failed with less than 20% of lawmakers’ approval.

