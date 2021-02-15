Girl Scouts think outside the cookie box for sales during COVID

MINOT, N.D. – The highly-anticipated Girl Scout Cookie season is almost here.

After having to adapt last year during the start of the pandemic, this year local troops said they are ready to sell as many boxes as possible.

Members of local Girl Scout Troop 13631 said they are ready to hit the ground running.

“This cookie season I’m really looking forward to trying out different ways to deliver cookies to people,” said Troop Member Elizabeth.

This year the troop said they hope to hit their goal of selling at least 1,500 boxes for a very special purpose.

“From this cookie season we really want to go to Yellowstone, so we want to sell all the cookies we can. And it is my last year and we really want to have an adventure on my last year,” said Troop Member Olivia.

Members said last year’s selling season fell short due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down booths.

“One of the hardest parts was suddenly not being able to go out and sell cookies. That really hit us hard and we fell about 100 boxes short of what we typically sell,” said Elizabeth.

Now members said they are adapting, including drive-through booths along with their in-person stands.

“I’m really excited to see how things turn out because it’s going to be a lot different, especially if we’re going to try the drive in cookie booth so everyone can stay in their cars, and I’m kind of excited to see how many people will buy,” said Troop Member Haley.

The Girl Scouts are also encouraging digital orders which they are now accepting.

“We also have our online store where you can type in your ZIP code and you purchase online or you can find a booth and go to it and purchase your cookies,” said Troop Member Shelby.

In person selling is set to begin this Friday, Feb. 19. Adapting during COVID-19 to keep the cookies coming.

The Girl Scout cookie finder app is available for free in the app store, you can place your orders in advance online here.

