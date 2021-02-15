College students could see COVID-19 safety measures lasting well into their fall semester

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College students around the state could see COVID-19 safety measures lasting well into their fall semester.

North Dakota University System Smart Restart Task Force Chair Joshua Wynne strongly recommends colleges not substantially relax the preventative measure currently in place for spring semester.

Joshua Wynne related COVID response to a traffic light.

Red for the spring semester, meaning continue with the current measure in place. Yellow for the summer semester, allowing some relaxation of restrictions and a green light for fall, meaning a gradual return to a new normal.

With discovery of new variants of COVID-19 and the unknowns with the vaccines, the chairman of the university task force said it’s premature to relax the current protocols.

“The mutations are worrisome, and we have to be careful of them, even for people who’ve been vaccinated or who’ve had COVID before, we don’t know if they can still transmit the virus to other people,” said Wynne.

Wynne said college students are likely to get the vaccines at the beginning of summer, which he says is okay because it allows time for them to build up sufficient protection.

“As long as the students and especially the faculty staff get vaccinated before the fall semester, then I think we’ll be in good shape,” said Wynne.

So far, Wynne said the colleges and universities have strongly encouraged students to get the vaccine once it becomes available, but they have not said that they are going to require it.

If everything goes according to plan, Wynne said it’s likely college students will see relatively full in-person classes during the fall semester.

