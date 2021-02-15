Advertisement

City of Granville’s water tower affected by freezing temperatures

The City of Granville water tower has partially frozen.
The City of Granville water tower has partially frozen.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST
GRANVILLE, N.D. – The City of Granville water tower has partially frozen due to the weather this weekend.

Residents noticed lower water pressure but were not without water, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Residents are asked to conserve water as much as they can.

The city is expecting to have the issue fixed by the end of Monday.

