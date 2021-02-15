Advertisement

Air Force battles the cold to get planes in the air

(USAF)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Air Force crews work with some special equipment to get their planes in the air.

One piece that proved invaluable to the crews on Super Bowl Sunday was the heat carts.

They allow them to plug in the engines of the planes much like you’d plug in your car. Lt. Col. Daniel Sullivan said a couple of the engines didn’t start initially.

“We moved on and we got to the other engines, and we got the other six of our engines going, and then we put a little bit of heat back on our couple of engines that didn’t start, and let the heat sit on those and warm them up a little bit, and we tried again, and then we’re able to get them started so it’s just definitely giving yourself time, having the patience,” said Sullivan, 5th Operations Support Squadron Director of Operations.

The Air Force sent multiple of each kind of bomber to make sure the Super Bowl flyover went off without a hitch.

