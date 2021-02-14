Advertisement

Sunday: 3.5% daily rate; 1,725 tests, 47 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By KFYR-TV
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.5%* Sunday. There are 38 currently hospitalized (+2 change) with 6 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,725 tests, 47 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1431 total). 762 active cases.

Burleigh - 9

Cass - 9

Morton - 4

Ward - 8

Stark - 1

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.7%.

