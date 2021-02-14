Advertisement

Residents of Baptist Health Care Center offer 'Love Advice'

Residents of Baptist Health Care Center offer "Love Advice"
Residents of Baptist Health Care Center offer "Love Advice"(Baptist Health Care Center)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On this Valentine’s Day, we have some “love advice” from some people with decades of experience.

For the past few weeks, the Baptist Health Care Center has been sharing “love advice” from residents. Staff asked residents who have been married for between 40 and 70 years for their tips to a loving marriage.

They shared their advice on a poster, then took their photo and that was shared on social media.

Their love advice includes hug a lot, be truthful, loving and kind. Many also said marriage is a lot of work.

Elda was married for 45 years, said the secret to her marriage was simple: she loves him and that’s it.

Organizers say the project started to add a little fun into these residents’ lives, but they quickly learned they had some valuable relationship advice couples of all ages could benefit from.

“Our generation, I don’t know if we’re all going to be able to say we were married for 60 years you know, or even 40 years. So, it’s amazing to hear their stories,” said Shelle Aberle, development and marketing director for the center.

You can read all the residents love advice on the Baptist Health Care Center’s Facebook page.

