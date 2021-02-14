Advertisement

Olive County ranchers work to keep livestock warm during extreme weather

Heifer cows
Heifer cows(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dangerously low temperatures are creating an extra challenge for ranchers.

NDSU extension agent Rick Schmidt said his brother often spends more than four hours every morning feeding cows. He said during cold spells ranchers often need to increase feed to keep livestock warm.

Schmidt said they have already sold their bulls, but those who haven’t should take extra care during this cold snap.

“There’s a lot of bull sales taking place right now and those Yearling Bulls, they’ve got important parts of their bodies that they need to protect those too, so we don’t end up with sterile bulls,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said calving season has already started for some ranchers in Oliver County.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Grand Forks-based guard unit alerted for possible mobilization
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.0% daily rate; 3,695 tests, 91 positive, 0 deaths
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit
Ramen soup freezes at -45 degrees Fahrenheit in Manitoba
Oliver County house fire
Oliver County family loses home in fire
Center house fire
Community rallies around family after fire kills four pets in Center

Latest News

Valentine's Day Gnomes
Families create valentine’s gnomes for barn animals, raise money for scholarships
Bismarck Public Schools
BPS carpentry class makes step trainers BPS Special Needs department
McGruff
Dickinson PD taking a bite out of crime with new program
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.5% daily rate; 1,725 tests, 47 positive, 0 deaths