Olive County ranchers work to keep livestock warm during extreme weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dangerously low temperatures are creating an extra challenge for ranchers.

NDSU extension agent Rick Schmidt said his brother often spends more than four hours every morning feeding cows. He said during cold spells ranchers often need to increase feed to keep livestock warm.

Schmidt said they have already sold their bulls, but those who haven’t should take extra care during this cold snap.

“There’s a lot of bull sales taking place right now and those Yearling Bulls, they’ve got important parts of their bodies that they need to protect those too, so we don’t end up with sterile bulls,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said calving season has already started for some ranchers in Oliver County.

